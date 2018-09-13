- The test for the rightful locations of companies (Re Videology Ltd)
- What are the practical implications?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
Article summary
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A company entering into liquidation on both sides of the Atlantic has provided UK courts with tests concerning how to adjudge the rightful location of a company, as well as entitlement to either UK, US or both sets of administration protections, in Re Videology Ltd. Robert Amey, barrister at South Square, discusses this unusual and tricky case.
