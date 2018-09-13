Sign-in Help
The test for the rightful locations of companies (Re Videology Ltd)

Published on: 13 September 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A company entering into liquidation on both sides of the Atlantic has provided UK courts with tests concerning how to adjudge the rightful location of a company, as well as entitlement to either UK, US or both sets of administration protections, in Re Videology Ltd. Robert Amey, barrister at South Square, discusses this unusual and tricky case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

