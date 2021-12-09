The test for summary determination of a Possession Claim—CPR 55.8 (Global 100 Ltd v Maria Laleva)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: This case raised three issues of general relevance: (1) The test that a judge (usually a District Judge) should apply when considering whether to make a possession order or give directions at an initial hearing on a possession claim; (2) how a court should interpret a contract that grants a person rights to occupy property; and (3) whether a person who had a licence to occupy property can challenge the right of their licensor to bring a possession claim against them. Written by Nicholas Grundy QC and Sean Pettit both of Five Paper, who represented the successful appellant, Global 100 Ltd. or to read the full analysis.