- The tax consequences of the Supreme Court’s Uber decision (Uber v Aslam)
- What did the Supreme Court decide?
- What are the consequences of this worker category for employment tax purposes?
- Are there likely to be any changes to the way workers within the gig economy are taxed?
- What are the VAT implications of the decision?
Article summary
Tax analysis: On 19 February 2021, the Supreme Court handed down its landmark employment status judgment in Uber v Aslam [2021] UKSC 5. Leigh Sayliss, partner and head of Business & Property Taxes, and Alexandra Mizzi, legal director in the employment group, both at Howard Kennedy LLP, discuss the tax implications of the decision.
