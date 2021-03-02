Sign-in Help
The tax consequences of the Supreme Court’s Uber decision (Uber v Aslam)

Published on: 02 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What did the Supreme Court decide?
  • What are the consequences of this worker category for employment tax purposes?
  • Are there likely to be any changes to the way workers within the gig economy are taxed?
  • What are the VAT implications of the decision?

Article summary

Tax analysis: On 19 February 2021, the Supreme Court handed down its landmark employment status judgment in Uber v Aslam [2021] UKSC 5. Leigh Sayliss, partner and head of Business & Property Taxes, and Alexandra Mizzi, legal director in the employment group, both at Howard Kennedy LLP, discuss the tax implications of the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

