The sustainability imperative for the legal profession

Environment analysis: Professor N. Craig Smith, the Chair in Ethics and Social Responsibility at INSEAD and Programme Director of the INSEAD’s impactvise Sustainability Programme for Legal Professionals, and Ron Soonieus, Director in Residence at INSEAD and Senior Advisor at BCG, discuss the impact the legal profession can have on the climate emergency and other sustainability issues.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be
Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law
Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions
Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished
0330 161 1234