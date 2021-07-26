menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts: clause bank / Commercial clauses

Legal News

The Supreme Court revisits the restraint of trade doctrine and examines solicitors’ undertaking in Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers

Published on: 26 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Supreme Court revisits the restraint of trade doctrine and examines solicitors’ undertaking in Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers
  • What was the background
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The Supreme Court has handed down judgment in Harcus Sinclair LLP v Your Lawyers Ltd, the third time in three years that it has considered the restraint of trade doctrine (see Egon Zehnder v Tillman and Peninsula Securities v Dunnes Stores). It has allowed Your Lawyers’ appeal against a decision of the Court of Appeal that a non-compete clause in a non-disclosure agreement between law firms was unreasonable as a restraint of trade. The decision clarifies the approach to be taken in assessing the legitimate interests of the beneficiary of the restraint. The Supreme Court also examined the enforcement of solicitors’ undertakings given by solicitors practising in incorporated law firms such as Harcus Sinclair LLP. Richard Coleman QC and Philip Ahlquist of Fountain Court Chambers examine the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Q&As
View More
2 Precedents
1 Practice notes