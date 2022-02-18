The Supreme Court holds that a terrorism offence can be one of strict liability (Pwr and others v DPP)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: This case involved challenges against convictions for displaying flags of the PKK, a proscribed organisation, in such a way as to arouse a reasonable suspicion that the appellants were members or supporters of the PKK, contrary to section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000). The bases were that: (1) the presumption of the need to prove mens rea in criminal law was operative and, as such, the lower courts had misdirected themselves in finding that the offence was one of strict liability; and, in the alternative, (2) if the offence was one of strict liability, it was incompatible with the appellants’ freedom of speech, as guaranteed by Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The Supreme Court, looking at the plain wording of the offence creating provision and its statutory context, found that section 13 did create an offence of strict liability the intention of the appellants in displaying the flags was irrelevant. Furthermore, the Strasbourg cases did not make good the proposition that an infringement on the qualified right to free speech was only justified where the impugned speech incited violence; furthermore, the offence was both necessary and proportionate. Written by Dan Pawson-Pounds, barrister at Walnut House Chambers. or to read the full analysis.