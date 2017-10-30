The SRA’s plans for implementing the Insurance Distribution Directive

Article summary

Practice Compliance analysis: The SRA is consulting on its plans for implementing the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD), which will replace the current insurance mediation regime from 23 February 2018. The changes require the SRA to amend the SRA Financial Services (Scope) Rules 2001 and the SRA Financial Services (Conduct of Business) Rules 2001 and will have implications for firms carrying on insurance mediation activities. or to read the full analysis.