Home / Local Government / Social housing / Delivering social housing

The social housing sector—better together?

The social housing sector—better together?
Published on: 14 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The social housing sector—better together?
  • NHF Code 2020
  • The benefits of collaboration
  • A note of caution

Local Government analysis: The past 18 months have seen the world change dramatically. For the UK’s social housing sector, it has presented various challenges and pushed organisations to operate in unanticipated ways. Gemma Bell, partner and head of Housing Corporate and Governance at Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP, considers the move towards greater collaboration in the social housing sector, the benefits and a note of caution. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

