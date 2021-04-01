The show won’t go on—permission to appeal refused in the Depp libel claim (Depp II v NGN and another)

Article summary

TMT analysis: The Court of Appeal has refused to grant permission to Johnny Depp to appeal his unsuccessful libel claim on the grounds that he had failed to show that the judge’s conclusions were ‘even arguably…vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law’ and also that he failed to show that his criticisms of the first instance judge’s reasoning or conclusion had any real prospect of success. The court also dismissed Mr Depp’s application for permission to adduce further evidence for the purposes of the appeal, on the basis that it was not satisfied that the relevant evidentiary issue (whether Ms Heard had, in fact, donated the $US 7m she obtained in the divorce settlement as she had said she would do) ‘would probably have had an important influence on the result of the case’. Written by Mathilde Groppo, associate, at Carter-Ruck Solicitors. or to read the full analysis.