The shortcomings for law enforcement and criminal justice cooperation in the EU-UK TCA

Law360, London: The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) reached on 24 December 2020 allows cooperation on policing and security, but lawyers warn the TCA contains huge gaps that could hinder cross-border investigations into money laundering and other economic crime.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as
BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on
Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the
This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.