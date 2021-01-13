Sign-in Help
The shortcomings for law enforcement and criminal justice cooperation in the EU-UK TCA

Published on: 13 January 2021
Updated on: 13 January 2021
Law360
Law360, London: The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) reached on 24 December 2020 allows cooperation on policing and security, but lawyers warn the TCA contains huge gaps that could hinder cross-border investigations into money laundering and other economic crime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

