The Shamima Begum Case—difficulties with ‘democratic accountability’ as a justification for judicial deference in the national security context

Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Shamima Begum Case—difficulties with ‘democratic accountability’ as a justification for judicial deference in the national security context
  • The Supreme Court decision
  • Democratic accountability as a ground for judicial deference  
  • Obstacles to democratic accountability for national security decisions
  • Secrecy surrounding the evidential basis for national security decisions
  • Secrecy around the national security decisions themselves
  • National security oversight bodies cannot bridge the gap between the public and the government
  • Concluding remarks

Article summary

Public Law analysis: No doubt much will be written on the Supreme Court’s Shamima Begum ruling handed down on 26 February 2021. The ruling has a number of notable features. In particular, a high level of deference was afforded to the executive which seems to contrast with the Supreme Court’s approach in high profile constitutional cases of recent years (eg in the Miller cases). A key feature of this deference is that it is offered in a national security context, where judicial deference has often played a role. This deference is partly justified by the court on the grounds that Ministers are democratically accountable for national security decisions. However, as this analysis considers, the extent to which democratic accountability is a legitimate ground for judicial deference to national security decisions is questionable in light of current UK practice. In this analysis, Daniella Lock, research fellow at the COVID Review Observatory (CVRO), and doctoral student and teaching fellow at the University College London, raises three difficulties with relying on democratic accountability as a ground for deference in the UK national security context. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

