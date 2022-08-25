- The sealing of Royal Wills vs principles of open justice (Executor of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (Deceased) v Guardian News and Media)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Was the President wrong to hold that only the attorney general could speak, as a matter of law, to the public interest on both media attendance at the hearing and the substantive issues?
- Was the President wrong in law to deny the media an opportunity to make submissions on whether the substantive hearing should be in private?
- Did the President wrongly fail to consider a lesser interference with open justice than a private hearing excluding all press representatives?
- Case details
Information Law analysis: This case concerned an appeal from the judgment of the President of the Family Division (the President) by Guardian News and Media (GNM) regarding the decision to seal the will of the late His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. GNM contended that the media should have been invited to give submission on the public interest in relation to hearing the matter in private and the sealing of the Will. The court considered three grounds of appeal and held that while the President had erred on one ground in relation to the role of the attorney general, his judgment was ultimately correct, and the appeal was dismissed. Written by Adam Richardson, barrister at 1 Essex Court—The Chambers of Ian Mayes QC.
