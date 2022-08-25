The sealing of Royal Wills vs principles of open justice (Executor of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (Deceased) v Guardian News and Media)

Article summary

Information Law analysis: This case concerned an appeal from the judgment of the President of the Family Division (the President) by Guardian News and Media (GNM) regarding the decision to seal the will of the late His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. GNM contended that the media should have been invited to give submission on the public interest in relation to hearing the matter in private and the sealing of the Will. The court considered three grounds of appeal and held that while the President had erred on one ground in relation to the role of the attorney general, his judgment was ultimately correct, and the appeal was dismissed. Written by Adam Richardson, barrister at 1 Essex Court—The Chambers of Ian Mayes QC. or to read the full analysis.