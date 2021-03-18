Sign-in Help
The Scottish Government has published regulations bringing ‘Relinquishment and Assignation’ (‘R&A’) into force on 28 February 2021

Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is R&A?
  • What do the regulations do?
  • Who is a ‘new entrant’?
  • Who is a ‘person progressing in farming’?
  • Definitions in Practice

Article summary

Property analysis: Kate McLeish, Partner at Brodies LLP discusses the relinquishment and assignation provisions of the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2016 and the Agricultural Holdings (Relinquishment and Assignation) (Scotland) Regulations 2020 allowing secure tenants of agricultural holdings to relinquish their tenancies in exchange for statutory compensation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

