The scope of the Quincecare duty applied to authorized push payment frauds (Philipp v Barclays Bank UK plc)

Published on: 21 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The scope of the Quincecare duty applied to authorized push payment frauds (Philipp v Barclays Bank UK plc)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: The Court of Appeal allowed an appeal against an order of the High Court by which the High Court had struck out a claim brought by the customer of a bank who had been subject to an authorised push payment (APP) fraud. In allowing the appeal the Court of Appeal considered that the scope of the bank’s Quincecare duty was capable of extending to cases where the fraudulent payment had been authorised by the customer themselves. This case contains important discussion of the scope of the Quincecare duty, especially in the context of APP frauds. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

