The Schmerzgel redemption

Published on: 01 July 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Life Sciences analysis: The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has delivered judgment on Ratiopharm v Novartis relating to whether the provision of free samples of medicinal products to pharmacists contravenes legal restrictions on the promotion of medicinal products. In deciding, the European Court of Justice departed, in part, from the Attorney General’s opinion to make a distinction between prescription only medicinal products and those that do not require a prescription. Alex Denoon and Sam Harvey of Bristows outline the judgment and consider its wider impact on the implementation of Directive 2001/83/EC (the Directive) into national law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

