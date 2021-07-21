The rules permit written reasons to be given later than, and separate from, a written judgment (Shaw v Intellectual Property Office)

Article summary

Employment analysis: An employment tribunal (ET) does not err by giving written reasons that are later than, and separate from, a written judgment (although it is not a practice to be encouraged). On a separate point, faced with an application for reconsideration, it is not appropriate for a tribunal to make a general request to the opposing party in the case for comments when considering at the first stage whether there is a reasonable prospect of the original decision being varied or revoked (although it may be appropriate to seek specific information from such a party in some circumstances, in which case reasons for that request should be provided), according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or to read the full analysis.