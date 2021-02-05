Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Local Authority prosecutions / Environmental and heritage offences

Legal News

The role of the Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat

The role of the Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat
Published on: 05 February 2021
Updated on: 05 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The role of the Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat
  • What is the IEGS?
  • What is the remit of the IEGS?
  • Who can make complaints to the IEGS and what kinds of complaints can be submitted?
  • What powers does the IEGS have to investigate complaints or to carry out enforcement?
  • How long until the OEP is up and running? 

Article summary

Environment analysis: Angus Evers, partner at Shoosmiths, considers the Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat (IEGS), its remit, powers and the complaints it can deal with. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More