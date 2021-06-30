The role of international arbitration in the landscape of climate change disputes

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: With climate change disputes increasing around the world, discussions regarding the role of international arbitration in this new reality have become more prevalent. Pamela McDonald, partner at Pinsent Masons, provides an analysis of arbitration as a relevant method of dispute resolution for climate change disputes in light of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in November 2021. or to read the full analysis.