menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

The role of international arbitration in the landscape of climate change disputes

The role of international arbitration in the landscape of climate change disputes
Published on: 30 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The role of international arbitration in the landscape of climate change disputes
  • Why is arbitration a relevant method of dispute resolution for climate change disputes?
  • Is arbitration more advantageous than litigation to resolve climate change disputes?
  • Are bilateral investment treaties (BITs) more likely to act as a brake on the development of domestic environmental policies or as an opportunity to enforce environmental and climate change obligations?
  • Should we expect some discussions relating to arbitration at COP26?

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: With climate change disputes increasing around the world, discussions regarding the role of international arbitration in this new reality have become more prevalent. Pamela McDonald, partner at Pinsent Masons, provides an analysis of arbitration as a relevant method of dispute resolution for climate change disputes in light of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in November 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More