The road to COP26—exploring the role of private finance

Article summary

Environment analysis: As part of our series of environmental analyses preceding the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), this news analysis focuses on the role of private finance in achieving the emission reduction goals of the Paris Agreement. Kiran Arora and Dominic Gregory, partners, and William Rowell, trainee solicitor, of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP discuss the four main objectives of private finance work identified in the pre-COP26 strategy report, Building A Private Finance System for Net , and how they are set to be delivered Zero. or to read the full analysis.