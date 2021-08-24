The rights of electronic money holders to relevant funds under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (Re ipagoo LLP (in administration); Baker and another (as joint administrators of ipagoo LLP) (Financial Conduct Authority intervening)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The administrators of an electronic money institution applied for directions as to the distribution of its assets. It was held that the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 did not give rise to a statutory trust in relation to funds paid to such an institution in exchange for e-money. However, a sum equal to those funds fell within the definition of ‘asset pool’ in Regulation 24, out of which electronic money holders were to be paid in priority to all other creditors. Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings.
