The right to manage—the right to participate and validity of claim notices (Avon Ground Rents v Canary Gateway)

Property Disputes analysis: In the right to manage, shared ownership leaseholders who have not staircased to 100% are treated as qualifying tenants. They may participate in the right to manage and their numbers need to be computed in calculating whether the right to manage has the support of the requisite majority of leaseholders. It is crucial to serve every qualifying tenant with a section 78 notice inviting participation. Failure to do so is fatal to the right to manage. Written by Mark Loveday, barrister at Tanfield Chambers and counsel to the respondent.
