The reverse burden of proof in health and safety prosecutions-as you were

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Corporate Crime analysis: In R v AH Ltd and Mr SJ, the appellants sought leave from the Court of Appeal to challenge the reverse evidential and legal burdens of proof to establish the ‘reasonably practicable’ defence pursuant to section 40 of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 (HSWA 1974). Although permission to appeal was ultimately refused, the reasoning behind the decision is important reading for health and safety practitioners in the context of increasingly vigorous prosecutions. Tim Green and William Moody of Henderson Chambers outline and discuss the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

