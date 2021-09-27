LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
The rescission or variation of a return order made in the Family Court (Re A and another (rescission of order: change of circumstances); A and another (through their solicitor) v F and another)

Published on: 27 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The rescission or variation of a return order made in the Family Court (Re A and another (rescission of order: change of circumstances); A and another (through their solicitor) v F and another)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: Two competent children made applications in the High Court pursuant to section 31F(6) of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984 (MFPA 1984), seeking the disclosure of documents and party status in existing proceedings between their parents. They sought to rescind or vary an order for their immediate return from Spain to England made in the Family Court. The applicants had sought and been granted earlier stays of the order and their application had been initiated under the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court, which has the power to set aside its own orders, however the relief sought under MFPA 1984, s 31F (6) is only available in the Family Court, therefore, consequently Mr Justice Cobb reconstituted the hearing within the Family Court. Poonam Bhari, barrister at 3PB Chambers, considers the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

