The refusal to grant uplift on awards of damages claims

The refusal to grant uplift on awards of damages claims
Published on: 23 March 2016
Personal Injury analysis: Kerry Underwood, senior partner at Underwoods Solicitors, suggests Summers v Bundy could be used as a model to scrap costs shifting altogether in personal injury cases—and indeed other areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

