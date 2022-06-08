LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
The Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Act 2022—pensions now fairer for all?

Published on: 08 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Act 2022—pensions now fairer for all?
  • Summary
  • The background to the PSPJOA 2022
  • What are the key measures in the PSPJOA 2022?
  • Were any significant amendments made to the Bill as it made its way through Parliament?
  • What are the implications for public sector pension schemes?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Act 2022 (PSPJOA 2022) was given Royal Assent on 10 March 2022. Following a detailed report on the need to reform public sector pensions, the ruling in the McCloud and Sargeant case, a cost control valuation, and a review conducted by the Senior Salaries Review Body, the government introduced the PSPJOA 2022. The key measures, including the removal of discriminatory transitional provisions and of the final salary link, alongside the introduction of the cost control mechanism have meant public sector pension schemes are arguably fairer. Bianca Venkata, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers, examines the PSPJOA 2022 and its implications for public sector pension schemes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

