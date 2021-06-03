The Public Inquiry into the Hillsborough disaster was not a ‘course of public justice’

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: A judge has ruled that there was no case to answer for three defendants charged with perverting the course of public justice in connection with the Hillsborough disaster. The defendants were alleged to have been involved in the amendment of witness statements made by police officers in connection with the tragedy. The ruling considered which proceedings amounted to a course of public justice and whether the actions of the defendants could be capable of proving the required tendency to pervert. The prosecution did not appeal and consequently, the judge directed the jury to return not guilty verdicts against each of them. Written by Stan Reiz QC, barrister at 2 Bedford Row. or to read the full analysis.