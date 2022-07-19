The proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence—a step change in ESG litigation risk

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The Proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence (the CSDD Proposal), published on 23 February 2022, which aims to impose obligations on companies, their subsidiaries and their value chains to identify and tackle adverse human rights and environmental impacts. Kenny Henderson, partner, and Dominika Gasiorowski, trainee solicitor, at CMS discuss the litigation and regulatory risks arising from the CSDD Proposal, which is open for consultation until 23 May 2022. or to read the full analysis.