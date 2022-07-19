- The proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence—a step change in ESG litigation risk
- What companies are in scope of the CSDD Proposal?
- What behaviour could companies be sued for?
- Adverse human rights impacts and adverse environmental impacts
- What is the ‘value chain’ and what are ‘established business relationships’?
- Right to sue for damages
- Directors
- Regulatory enforcement
- Comment
Article summary
EU Law analysis: The Proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence (the CSDD Proposal), published on 23 February 2022, which aims to impose obligations on companies, their subsidiaries and their value chains to identify and tackle adverse human rights and environmental impacts. Kenny Henderson, partner, and Dominika Gasiorowski, trainee solicitor, at CMS discuss the litigation and regulatory risks arising from the CSDD Proposal, which is open for consultation until 23 May 2022.
