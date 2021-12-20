The proper sphere of public law: a questionable decision about justiciability? (R (FDA) v Prime Minister)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: This decision of the High Court (Lord Justice Lewis and Mrs Justice Steyn) is notable for its discussion and treatment of the concept of justiciability in public law cases. When, in other words, may a court rule on a dispute, and when must it refrain from doing so on the ground that something about the dispute makes it inappropriate for determination by judges? The court decided that the dispute in this case (which was about whether the Prime Minister had misdirected himself as to the meaning of the word ‘bullying’ in the Ministerial Code when considering what to do about a Secretary of State who had lost her temper with her officials) was suitable for determination by a court. It went on to decide that the Prime Minister had not misdirected himself. Arguably, the court was wrong on both points: if this question really did arise as a matter of law, it was fairly clear that the Prime Minister’s interpretation was wrong; but the court should have decided that it had no business assessing whether the Prime Minister had correctly interpreted the Ministerial Code. Written by Thomas Roe QC, barrister at 3 Hare Court. or to read the full analysis.