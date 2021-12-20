LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Immigration / UK immigration control: how it works / UK immigration authorities and sources of immigration law

Legal News

The proper sphere of public law: a questionable decision about justiciability? (R (FDA) v Prime Minister)

Published on: 20 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Court details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: This decision of the High Court (Lord Justice Lewis and Mrs Justice Steyn) is notable for its discussion and treatment of the concept of justiciability in public law cases. When, in other words, may a court rule on a dispute, and when must it refrain from doing so on the ground that something about the dispute makes it inappropriate for determination by judges? The court decided that the dispute in this case (which was about whether the Prime Minister had misdirected himself as to the meaning of the word ‘bullying’ in the Ministerial Code when considering what to do about a Secretary of State who had lost her temper with her officials) was suitable for determination by a court. It went on to decide that the Prime Minister had not misdirected himself. Arguably, the court was wrong on both points: if this question really did arise as a matter of law, it was fairly clear that the Prime Minister’s interpretation was wrong; but the court should have decided that it had no business assessing whether the Prime Minister had correctly interpreted the Ministerial Code. Written by Thomas Roe QC, barrister at 3 Hare Court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

1 Q&As

