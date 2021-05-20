The proper approach an application to set aside a grant of leave under MFPA 1984, Pt III (Potanina v Potanin)

Article summary

Family analysis: In Potanina v Potanin the court was concerned with a wife’s appeal against a 2019 order of Mr Justice Cohen setting aside his own without notice order for leave under Part III of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984 (MFPA 1984). The Court of Appeal considered the proper approach to both stages of an MFPA 1984 application and the wife’s appeal against the order setting aside leave was allowed. Maria Lyn Scotland, barrister and joint head of the family team at 5SAH, considers the decision. or to read the full analysis.