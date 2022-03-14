LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
The proliferation of special administration regimes—which sectors are special enough?

Published on: 14 March 2022
  • The proliferation of special administration regimes—which sectors are special enough?
  • What are special administration regimes?
  • Which entities need a special administration regime?
  • Special administration regimes in action
  • Energy
  • Investment banks
  • Further education (FE)
  • Which other sectors would benefit from special administration regimes?
  • Airlines
  • Oil and gas
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This article explores the debate surrounding the proliferation of special administration regimes. Special administration regimes do not prioritise returns to creditors. Instead, they usually require the office-holder to pursue other objectives aimed at continuity of services or protecting public funds. But in a largely privatised economy, it is not always easy to determine which entities are deserving of a special administration regime. This article considers why special administrations are desirable for certain entities, when special administration regimes have been used in practice, and explores which other sectors may benefit from bespoke administration regimes. Written by Helen Coverdale, a restructuring & insolvency solicitor at LexisPSL. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

