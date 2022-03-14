The proliferation of special administration regimes—which sectors are special enough?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This article explores the debate surrounding the proliferation of special administration regimes. Special administration regimes do not prioritise returns to creditors. Instead, they usually require the office-holder to pursue other objectives aimed at continuity of services or protecting public funds. But in a largely privatised economy, it is not always easy to determine which entities are deserving of a special administration regime. This article considers why special administrations are desirable for certain entities, when special administration regimes have been used in practice, and explores which other sectors may benefit from bespoke administration regimes. Written by Helen Coverdale, a restructuring & insolvency solicitor at LexisPSL. or to read the full analysis.