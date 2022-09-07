LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Public procurement / Pre-procurement considerations

Legal News

The Procurement Bill—contract performance

Published on: 07 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • The Procurement Bill—contract performance
  • Status of the Bill
  • Contract performance under the Bill
  • Procurement objectives
  • KPIs and assessment of contract performance
  • What is the effect of these new provisions?
  • What are the risks and opportunities for parties contracting with the government?
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In this briefing, Alexia Millett of Freshfields LLP and Azeem Suterwalla of Monckton Chambers address the provisions in the Bill relevant to contract performance and their likely effect. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More