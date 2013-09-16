Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / UK, EU and international regulators and bodies / UK regulators—financial services

Legal News

The PRA and schemes of arrangement by general insurance firms

The PRA and schemes of arrangement by general insurance firms
Published on: 16 September 2013
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The PRA and schemes of arrangement by general insurance firms
  • Original news
  • What are the main points of interest in CP6/13 relating to schemes of arrangement by general insurance firms?
  • How does this fit into the wider context and other legislative proposals?
  • Do you think firms will welcome the proposals or do the proposals raise concerns?
  • This being a PRA paper, will the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have any interest in how this develops?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: What stance will the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) take where insurance firms are proposing schemes of arrangement for solvent insurers? Adam Bogdanor, corporate finance partner at Berwin Leighton Paisner, comments on the PRA’s consultation paper relating to solvent schemes of arrangement by non-life insurers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More