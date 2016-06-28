Sign-in Help
Legal News

The post-referendum landscape for restructuring and insolvency

Published on: 28 June 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • When will the UK actually exit from the EU?
  • What is the effect on English insolvency practitioners and lawyers?
  • What about the Regulation on Insolvency Proceedings and the Recast Regulation on Insolvency Proceedings?
  • What about the Cross-Border Insolvency Regulations?
  • Do you think it likely that the UK will be able to negotiate equivalent provisions with the EU under the terms of its withdrawal?
  • If not, how will it affect the UK's status as a destination of choice for cross-border restructurings?
  • What do you think the immediate impact will be on the British economy?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In the aftermath of the referendum vote, Chris Laughton, restructuring and insolvency partner at Mercer & Hole, and Helen Kavanagh of Squire Patton Boggs, explain the potential impact for restructuring and insolvency practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

