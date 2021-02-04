The position of 1954 Act occupiers under the Electronic Communications Code (Cornerstone v Ashloch)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The Court of Appeal confirmed that the Upper Tribunal (UT) has no jurisdiction under Part 4 of the Electronic Communications Code to impose Code rights in favour of an operator who is already in occupation of land under a tenancy which was granted before the Code came into force and which is continuing under section 24 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954). This is an important judgment for a variety of reasons including the analysis it contains as to (i) the circumstances in which only an occupier for the time being can confer Code rights, (ii) whether such an occupier can confer rights on itself, (iii) the interrelationship between the Code and LTA 1954 and (iv) the transitional provisions which apply to agreements in place before the Code came into force on 28 December 2017. Written by Michael Ranson, barrister, at Falcon Chambers.