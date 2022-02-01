LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Constitutional and administrative law / Legislative powers

Legal News

The perils of voluntary consultation (Binder and others v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)

Published on: 01 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The perils of voluntary consultation (Binder and others v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Four disabled adults judicially reviewed the alleged failure of the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions (SSWP) to consult lawfully, via its UK Disability Survey (the Survey), before publishing a National Disability Strategy document (the Strategy). They sought a declaration that the Strategy was unlawful. Mr Justice Griffiths found that there was no legal duty upon the SSWP to consult but that she had voluntarily engaged in consultation (applying the Gunning principles) and had failed to do so lawfully. However, he found that the SSWP had not breached the public sector equality duty (PSED) contained in section 149(1) of the Equality Act 2010 (EA 2010). Written by Jonathan Lewis, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More