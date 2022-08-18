The perils of privilege—(Re Yurov)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The trustees in bankruptcy of Ilya Yurov (Mr Yurov) waived privilege in parts of Russian legal advice they received by referring to it and partly summarising its contents in a witness statement in support of an application under section 366 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). On an application seeking disclosure of that advice the court held that ordering disclosure in insolvency applications depends on all the circumstances and the overriding objective. The trustees weren’t ordered to disclose the whole advice; only advice received on the Russian legal regime of spousal interests in bank accounts of spouses, which was what the witness statement dealt with. They were also ordered to disclose instructions and communications between the advising lawyer and those instructing insofar as it dealt with that issue. This case gives guidance on the test for disclosure within insolvency applications and when a party is treated as having waived privilege. Written by Govinder Chambay, barrister at Guildhall Chambers. or to read the full analysis.