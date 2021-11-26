The Pensions Regulator’s guidance on transfer requests—addressing the Conditions for Transfers Regulations

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has published guidance following the significant developments on the rules governing transfer requests in the Occupational and Personal Pension Schemes (Conditions for Transfers) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1237. TPR’s guidance considers the First and Second Conditions in relation to a pension scheme members’ statutory right to a transfer, particularly focusing on the red and amber flags. The guidance and Regulations present some apparent conflicts, notably on the onerous due diligence, which pension schemes and their advisors should pay close attention to, as well as considering their transfer paperwork in readiness for the Regulations implementation on 30 November 2021. Ben Fairhead, partner at Pinsent Masons, examines the guidance and its implications. or to read the full analysis.