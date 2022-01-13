LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Trustees, governance and administration / Disclosure requirements

Legal News

The Pensions Regulator warns trustees ahead of ‘nudge’ rules

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) warned trustees on 13 January 2022 about new rules being introduced in 2022 that will require them to 'nudge' members toward official guidance before they go ahead with a transfer of savings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

