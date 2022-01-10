LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Environmental reporting, management and responsible business / Environmental reporting

Legal News

The Pensions Regulator told to clarify rules on climate breaches

Published on: 10 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  • The Pensions Regulator told to clarify rules on climate breaches

Article summary

Law360, London: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) should clarify to what extent it will punish retirement funds for failing to fully comply with new regulations on reporting on the impact of climate change, a trade body for the sector has said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents