Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Insolvency offences and Companies Act offences / Insolvency offences

Legal News

The Pensions Regulator says £1m fines will reduce abuse

The Pensions Regulator says £1m fines will reduce abuse
Published on: 17 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • The Pensions Regulator says £1m fines will reduce abuse

Article summary

Law360, London: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) said on 16 February 2021 that new powers to fine company bosses up to £1m for failing to provide information will speed up its investigations and offer better protection for savers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More