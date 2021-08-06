menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Public authorities and the state

Legal News

The Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Act 2021 and the impact on military claims

Published on: 06 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Act 2021 and the impact on military claims
  • What key reforms were introduced by the new Act in relation to personal injury claims?
  • How will these reforms change the way personal injury claims are brought on behalf of military personnel?
  • Why did the government feel it was necessary to reform this area of the law?
  • Are there any novel or emerging types of injury claims being brought by military personnel?
  • What are your predictions for this area of the law over the coming five to ten years?

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: Hilary Meredith, chairman and founder of Hilary Meredith Solicitors, takes a look at the impact of the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Act 2021 (OO(SPV)A 2021). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More