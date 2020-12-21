The overlap between insolvency and financial markets regulation (FCA v Carillion plc)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: For the first time, the court was asked to determine whether the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) required the court’s permission to issue a warning notice relating to impending sanctions on an insolvent company. The issues before the court included the interplay between regulatory powers and the insolvency scheme, the impact of any penalty imposed by the FCA on the company’s creditors, and the breadth of the definition of the phrase ‘action or proceeding’ in section 130 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). The court determined that the FCA did require permission before issuing its notice, and that the words in IA 1986, s 130 ought to be interpreted widely in light of the purpose of the statutory insolvency scheme. Written by Ali Tabari, barrister at St Philips Chambers. or to read the full analysis.