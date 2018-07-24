Sign-in Help
The operation of QOCS in multi-defendant cases explained by the Court of Appeal (Cartwright v Venduct Engineering Ltd)

Published on: 24 July 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Personal Injury analysis: The qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) regime under CPR 44.14 applied to multi-defendant cases, and sums payable under a Tomlin order were not covered by CPR 44.14(1). On that basis, the Court of Appeal, Civil Division, dismissed the third defendant's appeal against the decision of the costs judge. Written by Professor Dominic Regan, City Law School London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

