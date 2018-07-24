- The operation of QOCS in multi-defendant cases explained by the Court of Appeal (Cartwright v Venduct Engineering Ltd)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Personal Injury analysis: The qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) regime under CPR 44.14 applied to multi-defendant cases, and sums payable under a Tomlin order were not covered by CPR 44.14(1). On that basis, the Court of Appeal, Civil Division, dismissed the third defendant's appeal against the decision of the costs judge. Written by Professor Dominic Regan, City Law School London.
