- The operation and future of Practice Direction 3D and the Asbestos List
- What is the importance of Practice Direction 3D and how does it work in practice?
- What legal and practical issues frequently arise in asbestos-related disease claims?
- What are your predictions for future developments?
Article summary
Personal Injury & Clinical Negligence analysis: Mesothelioma has been described as an epidemic, with a steadily rising death rate, most of which is culpable. Practice Direction 3D is applied to claims for damages for mesothelioma, providing a system of civil procedure. Samuel Cuthbert, barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk, examines Practice Direction 3D, the most common legal issues in asbestos-related disease claims and implications for the future.
