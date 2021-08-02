The operation and future of Practice Direction 3D and the Asbestos List

Article summary

Personal Injury & Clinical Negligence analysis: Mesothelioma has been described as an epidemic, with a steadily rising death rate, most of which is culpable. Practice Direction 3D is applied to claims for damages for mesothelioma, providing a system of civil procedure. Samuel Cuthbert, barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk, examines Practice Direction 3D, the most common legal issues in asbestos-related disease claims and implications for the future. or to read the full analysis.