Legal News

The Norwich Pharmacal jurisdiction does not extend to disclosure of call records and location data where the phone company is a ‘mere witness’ (EUI v Vodaphone)

Published on: 01 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Norwich Pharmacal jurisdiction does not extend to disclosure of call records and location data where the phone company is a ‘mere witness’ (EUI v Vodaphone)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the court at first instance, which had refused to grant a Norwich Pharmacal order for the disclosure of mobile phone call records and location data by the defendant (UK Vodaphone Ltd). It dismissed the claimant’s main argument that service providers such as Vodaphone have ‘facilitated the ability of a person to pretend they were living at an address’ and emphasised the limits to the Norwich Pharmacal jurisdiction that the power to order disclosure in such circumstances does not extend to a ‘mere witnesses’ which is not drawn into the relevant activity. Written by Sarah Ellington, legal director at DLA Piper UK LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

