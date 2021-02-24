Sign-in Help
The next (or first?) evolution of contracts

Published on: 24 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is meant by ‘digitisation of a contract’?
  • The role of clause taxonomies and libraries
  • The path to smart(er?) contracts

Banking & Finance analysis: Akber Datoo, CEO and Founder of D2 Legal Technology, as well as PRIME Finance Expert and Chair of the Law Society of England & Wales Smart Contracts and Digital Assets Subcommittee, discusses the digitisation of legal agreements, and, in respect of master trading agreements such as the ISDA Master Agreement and ISLA’S GMSLA, the path to smarter contracts. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

