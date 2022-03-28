The new Vertical Block Exemption Regulation—what does it mean for franchising in Europe?

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The Vertical Block Exemption Regulation (VBER) will expire on 31 May 2022 and the European Commission (the Commission) has been consulting with various stakeholders as it develops an updated version of the VBER. Since the Commission started is consultation, Fieldfisher franchise partner, Jordi Ruiz de Villa, has been involved in advocating on behalf of the European franchise community via his association with the Legal Committee of the European Franchise Federation (EFF). We expect the definitive new VBER and accompanying guidelines to be published in May. Gordon Drakes, Partner at FieldFisher considers key issues discussed during the consultations and potential impact on European franchising. or to read the full analysis.