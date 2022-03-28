LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Franchising / Franchising

Legal News

The new Vertical Block Exemption Regulation—what does it mean for franchising in Europe?

Published on: 28 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The new Vertical Block Exemption Regulation—what does it mean for franchising in Europe?
  • Firstly, a recap on how competition law intersects with European franchise agreements
  • The changing landscape for franchise systems
  • What are the key issues with the proposed revised VBER for franchise businesses?
  • Change in market share thresholds for information exchange in dual distribution agreements
  • The ‘need to know’ principle
  • Positive and negative lists of examples
  • Confusion between franchise e-commerce and intermediary ’hybrid platforms’
  • Conclusion

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The Vertical Block Exemption Regulation (VBER) will expire on 31 May 2022 and the European Commission (the Commission) has been consulting with various stakeholders as it develops an updated version of the VBER. Since the Commission started is consultation, Fieldfisher franchise partner, Jordi Ruiz de Villa, has been involved in advocating on behalf of the European franchise community via his association with the Legal Committee of the European Franchise Federation (EFF). We expect the definitive new VBER and accompanying guidelines to be published in May. Gordon Drakes, Partner at FieldFisher considers key issues discussed during the consultations and potential impact on European franchising. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More