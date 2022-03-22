LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
The new Portuguese restructuring law

Published on: 22 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The new Portuguese restructuring law
  • Company restructuring (PER)
  • Effects
  • Classification of credits
  • Voting and binding
  • Court approval
  • New money protection
  • Insolvency
  • Entry criteria
  • Effects of declaration of insolvency and creditors' claims
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Law 9/2022 was published on 11 January 2022. This new law establishes measures to support and speed up corporate restructuring processes and payment agreements and is the result of the incorporation into Portuguese law of restructuring Directive (EU) 2019/1023. Written by João Tiago Morais Antunes, Teresa Madeira Afonso and Petra Carreira of PLMJ Advogados, SP, RL. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

