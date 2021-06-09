The new EU GDPR standard contractual clauses for international transfers

Article summary

Information Law analysis: On 4 June 2021, the European Commission published its final Implementing Decision adopting new standard contractual clauses for the transfer of personal data to third countries (the ‘Clauses’). This follows the draft implementing decision and clauses issued by the Commission for consultation on 12 November 2020 (the ‘Consultation Draft’). The Implementing Decision is effective on the 20th day following its publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), which occurred on 7 June 2021, meaning that the Clauses can be used from 27 June 2021. Ariane Mole, Ruth Boardman and Gabriel Voisin, partners at Bird & Bird explain. or to read the full analysis.