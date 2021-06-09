- The new EU GDPR standard contractual clauses for international transfers
- What key points do the Clauses address?
- How do the Clauses compare to the Consultation Draft?
- The Clauses are very similar to the Consultation Draft
- There is a longer transitional period
- There is more guidance on local laws and practices affecting compliance
- There is a lot of other red-line
- What do the Clauses cover?
- What don’t the Clauses cover?
- What could the Clauses do better?
More...
- How do the Clauses deal with Schrems II?
- How do the Clauses provide a GDPR-upgrade for data importers?
- What do the Clauses look like?
Less...
Article summary
Information Law analysis: On 4 June 2021, the European Commission published its final Implementing Decision adopting new standard contractual clauses for the transfer of personal data to third countries (the ‘Clauses’). This follows the draft implementing decision and clauses issued by the Commission for consultation on 12 November 2020 (the ‘Consultation Draft’). The Implementing Decision is effective on the 20th day following its publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), which occurred on 7 June 2021, meaning that the Clauses can be used from 27 June 2021. Ariane Mole, Ruth Boardman and Gabriel Voisin, partners at Bird & Bird explain.
