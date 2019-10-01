Sign-in Help
The new Dutch scheme

Published on: 01 October 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Willem van Nielen from Recoup Lawyers (NL) (www.recoup.nl) looks at the new draft restructuring law in the Netherlands that the Dutch Government submitted to Parliament on 8 July 2019. The draft Bill allows for global restructurings as it features elements of the USC chapter 11 (such as a cram down mechanism and moratorium) and the UK Scheme of Arrangement (such as implementing a plan outside of formal insolvency proceedings).

